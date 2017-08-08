Country Music Icon Glen Campbell Dies At 81

NASHVILLE (CBSNewYork) — Country music icon Glen Campbell has died at the age of 81.
An announcement on Campbell’s website Tuesday afternoon read: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.”
Campbell is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville; as well as their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; 10 grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace “Shorty” and Gerald.
Campbell, whose hits include “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Gentle on My Mind,” was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2011, CBS News reported.
He released a final song and video in 2014 while living in a long-term care facility in Tennessee. The tune chronicles his struggles with the disease and has him saying farewell to his fans and loved ones.
In the song, Campbell sings, “I’m still here but yet I’m gone/I don’t play guitar or sing my song/It never defined who I am/The man that loved you till the end/You’re the last person I will love/You’re the last face I will recall/And best of all…I’m not gonna miss you.”
The music video is filled with personal family footage and glimpses of the Country Music Hall of Fame member throughout his career.