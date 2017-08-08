SEE IT: Harlem Globetrotter Sinks Shot From Helicopter Along Jersey Shore

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Now that’s what you call playing above the rim!
Bull Bullard of the Harlem Globetrotters recently made a shot from helicopter flying 210 feet above a basketball goal at at Morey’s Piers along the Jersey shore. It’s the highest shot ever made from an aircraft, the Globetrotters said.
The Globetrotters are playing at the Wildwood Convention Center from Aug. 16-19.
Last year, Bullard, who has competed on “American Ninja Warrior,” made a shot while swinging 110 feet in the air on the SkyCoaster ride at Morey’s Piers.