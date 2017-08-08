SEE IT: Harlem Globetrotter Sinks Shot From Helicopter Along Jersey Shore

August 8, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Harlem Globetrotters

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Now that’s what you call playing above the rim!

Bull Bullard of the Harlem Globetrotters recently made a shot from helicopter flying 210 feet above a basketball goal at at Morey’s Piers along the Jersey shore. It’s the highest shot ever made from an aircraft, the Globetrotters said.

The Globetrotters are playing at the Wildwood Convention Center from Aug. 16-19.

Last year, Bullard, who has competed on “American Ninja Warrior,” made a shot while swinging 110 feet in the air on the SkyCoaster ride at Morey’s Piers.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch