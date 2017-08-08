James Maslow Talks New Music, Possible Big Time Rush Reunion

August 8, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: James Maslow, Rebecca Granet, The Trend

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — James Maslow is a busy man.

The former “Big Time Rush” star stopped by The Trend and talked about just a few of the (zillion) things he’s got going on including his hot new debut album “How I Like It.”

Maslow is also acting and appears on the July cover of Men’s Health Mexico.

And then there’s all the Big Time Rush fame.

Speaking of, BTR, will there be a reunion in the future? Maslow says you never know…

To watch the full interview and other episodes of The Trend with Rebecca Granet, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch