James Maslow Talks New Music, Possible Big Time Rush Reunion

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — James Maslow is a busy man.
The former “Big Time Rush” star stopped by The Trend and talked about just a few of the (zillion) things he’s got going on including his hot new debut album “How I Like It.”
Maslow is also acting and appears on the July cover of Men’s Health Mexico.
And then there’s all the Big Time Rush fame.
Speaking of, BTR, will there be a reunion in the future? Maslow says you never know…
