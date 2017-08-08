Johnny Manziel Hopes To Stay In Sports, Maybe As College Coach

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel wants to remain in the sports world, possibly as a college coach.

In an interview with Outkick the Coverage at the International Football Betting Conference in Costa Rica, Manziel said he has thought about what he would do if he fails to resume his NFL playing career.

“I’d do something involved with sports,” the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner said. “I can’t get away from it. I’ve had to ask myself that a little bit as of late over the past year, but at the same time, I’d want to be involved in sports in some way, whether it’s coaching, whether it’s doing something like that. So I think that’d be my route.”

Asked which level he’d like to coach, Manziel said “probably college.”

The 24-year-old Manziel coached at an Elite 11 quarterbacks camp in Miami in February.

Manziel said the Canadian Football League “is definitely something I’ve looked into,” but that he still hopes to play in the NFL. He has been out of the league since the Cleveland Browns released him in March 2016 amid several off-field issues.

Manziel said he could help others learn from his mistakes.

“I look back right now and think about how big of just a kid I was,” he said. “And a lot of regrets I have, especially with my second year in college, not treating it kind of the way I did my first year.”

