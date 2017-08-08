Josh Donaldson Crushes Two Home Runs As Yankees Drop Series Opener To Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit two two-run homers, J.A. Happ won his sixth straight decision against the Yankees, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat New York 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Donaldson connected twice against Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia (9-5), who came in with an AL-best 2.29 ERA in 10 road starts. The 2015 AL MVP, Donaldson hit a drive to right-center in the first, and hooked one down the left field line in the third. He finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs.
It was the 12th multihomer game of Donaldson’s career and his second this season, both coming against the Yankees.
Entering play Tuesday, Donaldson had not homered in 35 career at-bats against Sabathia, striking out more times (9) than he had hits (8).
Happ (5-8) allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings, improving to 6-0 in 10 starts against the Yankees since 2014.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)