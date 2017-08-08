Manhattan Socialite Accused Of Going On Burglary Spree In Maine

August 8, 2017 11:20 PM
Filed Under: Darci Kistler, Maine, Maine Burglaries, Peter Martins, Talicia Martins

CAMDEN, Maine (CBSNewYork) — A Manhattan socialite has been arrested after allegedly going on a burglary spree.

Talicia Martins, 21, is accused of breaking into several stores in Camden, Maine.

Police said last month, Martins and Jacob Flanagan, 20, stole more than $1,000. Both are scheduled to appear in court next month.

In an article that appeared on the website for CBS affiliate WGME-TV of Portland, Maine, the Bangor Daily News reported that police accused Martins and Flanagan of breaking into Smoothie Shack, Francine Bistro and Camden Cone in the Maine municipality.

Martins is the daughter of world-famous ballet dancers Darci Kistler and Peter Martins. Kistler is the former principal dancer for the New York City Ballet, and Martins the master-in-chief of the company.

The Bangor Daily News pointed out that Talicia Martins appeared in a 2013 Vanity Fair portrait gallery of “debutantes” seen at the Paris fashion event the Crillon Ball. She has also appeared at other red carpet events around the world, the newspaper reported.

Talicia Martins

Manhattan socialite Talicia Martins, 21, is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses in Maine. (Credit: Knox County Jail)

Camden, Maine police said drugs and alcohol were a factor in the burglaries, but did not elaborate, the newspaper reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch