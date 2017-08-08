Manhattan Socialite Accused Of Going On Burglary Spree In Maine

CAMDEN, Maine (CBSNewYork) — A Manhattan socialite has been arrested after allegedly going on a burglary spree.
Talicia Martins, 21, is accused of breaking into several stores in Camden, Maine.
Police said last month, Martins and Jacob Flanagan, 20, stole more than $1,000. Both are scheduled to appear in court next month.
In an article that appeared on the website for CBS affiliate WGME-TV of Portland, Maine, the Bangor Daily News reported that police accused Martins and Flanagan of breaking into Smoothie Shack, Francine Bistro and Camden Cone in the Maine municipality.
Martins is the daughter of world-famous ballet dancers Darci Kistler and Peter Martins. Kistler is the former principal dancer for the New York City Ballet, and Martins the master-in-chief of the company.
The Bangor Daily News pointed out that Talicia Martins appeared in a 2013 Vanity Fair portrait gallery of “debutantes” seen at the Paris fashion event the Crillon Ball. She has also appeared at other red carpet events around the world, the newspaper reported.
Camden, Maine police said drugs and alcohol were a factor in the burglaries, but did not elaborate, the newspaper reported.