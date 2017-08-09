Boomer & Carton: Eli Shows Up Sporting Gifts

August 9, 2017 6:08 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Eli Manning sat down with Boomer and Craig on Wednesday and discussed a wide array of topics.

First, he offered up his thoughts on how the Giants’ offense has looked during the early stages of training camp. He then opened up yet again on last year’s boat trip by the wide receivers and whether it impacted the team’s playoff loss in Green Bay. Later, he provided an update on what his brother has been up to lately.

And if all of that wasn’t enough, Eli brought a gift for the guys to celebrate their 10th anniversary on WFAN together.

