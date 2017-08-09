Boomer & Carton: Giants GM Jerry Reese Joins The Show

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Reese caught up with Boomer and Carton late Wednesday morning and had plenty to share.
The veteran general manager discussed some of his team-building philosophies, addressed what the Giants’ quarterback situation might look like a few years from now, and explained how the actions of division rivals help mold his vision for Big Blue.
Before taking off, Reese got into what the future might have in store for Odell Beckham, Jr.
There was all that and more. Have a listen to the audio above.