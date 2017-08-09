N.J. Judge Rules Sexual Abuse Case Against Boy Scouts Can Proceed

ROSELAND, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey judge has ruled against the Boy Scouts of America’s bid to have a 20-year-old sexual abuse lawsuit thrown out.
Christopher Malcolm, 35, alleges the abuse started when he was 11 and continued for five years, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.
“It took place hundreds of times over the years, and he made a point to integrate himself into my family, my friends – to make it as normal as possible,” he said Wednesday.
Two more former members of Troop 173 in Parsippany have made similar claims against 49-year-old Steven Corkren, who was convicted in a separate child pornography case earlier this year.
The Bergen County judge recently ruled the statute of limitations had not run out for the three alleged victims.
They are represented by attorney Bruce Nagel, who filed a civil suit against the Boy Scouts of America.
“And, in this case, we are now going to make them stand up and say, ‘we are sorry for what we did,’ and make them pay for their deeds,” he said.