Woman Unloading Disabled Passenger From Van In The Bronx Struck, Killed By Hit & Run Driver

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman who worked for a company that transports disabled people was struck and killed while unloading a passenger in the Bronx Wednesday.
The 37-year-old victim was unloading a passenger when her van was struck. The van then rolled over her.
It happened at Carpenter Avenue and East 229th Street at 10:45 a.m.
The victim was rushed to nearby Monefiore Medical Center but was dead on arrival, police said.
The passenger she was unloading was not hurt.
“We are devastated to learn of the death of our cherished employee,” said Kery Brady, Director of the Institute of Applied Human Dynamics. “It is a terrible tragedy and we extend our condolences to [her] family.”
The victim worked with people who lived in group homes and had been with the company for about a year.
She was headed with her passenger to Montefiore when she was struck.