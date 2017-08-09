CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Nets To Play 2 Regular Season Games In Mexico City

August 9, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Brooklyn Nets are heading south of the border for a pair of games this season.

The team will travel to Mexico City in December for two regular-season games as part of the 25th anniversary of the first NBA game in Mexico. The league announced Wednesday that the Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder will play on Dec. 7. Brooklyn will then play the Miami Heat on Dec. 9. Both games will be in Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

It’s all part of the NBA’s emphasis on expanding the popularity of basketball in Mexico. Last season, the Phoenix Suns played the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City. The league has played 26 times in Mexico dating back to 1992, the most games held in any country outside of the U.S. and Canada.

MORE: Lichtenstein: Developing Nets’ Russell Into A Superstar Begins Now

“The Brooklyn Nets are honored to be the host team for the 2017 NBA Mexico City Games and help the league celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first NBA game in Mexico,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a news release. “We are excited to take part in fostering the NBA’s global outreach and to connect with the Nets current and growing fanbase in Mexico. Our players and staff are looking forward to exploring Mexico City and its culture, while providing fans with the experience of two regular season Brooklyn Nets games.”

The games will be televised on ESPN.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch