Nets To Play 2 Regular Season Games In Mexico City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Brooklyn Nets are heading south of the border for a pair of games this season.
The team will travel to Mexico City in December for two regular-season games as part of the 25th anniversary of the first NBA game in Mexico. The league announced Wednesday that the Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder will play on Dec. 7. Brooklyn will then play the Miami Heat on Dec. 9. Both games will be in Arena Ciudad de Mexico.
It’s all part of the NBA’s emphasis on expanding the popularity of basketball in Mexico. Last season, the Phoenix Suns played the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City. The league has played 26 times in Mexico dating back to 1992, the most games held in any country outside of the U.S. and Canada.
“The Brooklyn Nets are honored to be the host team for the 2017 NBA Mexico City Games and help the league celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first NBA game in Mexico,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a news release. “We are excited to take part in fostering the NBA’s global outreach and to connect with the Nets current and growing fanbase in Mexico. Our players and staff are looking forward to exploring Mexico City and its culture, while providing fans with the experience of two regular season Brooklyn Nets games.”
The games will be televised on ESPN.
