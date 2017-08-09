Sabathia’s MRI Comes Back Clean, Yankees Not Ruling Him Out For Next Start

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — CC Sabathia’s right knee isn’t as bad off as the Yankees — and even he himself — feared.

Manager Joe Girardi told reporters Wednesday that Sabathia’s MRI came back clean.

“There is no more damage,” Girardi said.

NJ.com reported that Girardi is not ruling out that Sabathia will make his next scheduled start Saturday against the Red Sox. If he cannot pitch then, the Yankees would likely turn to Jordan Montgomery or Bryan Mitchell.

Sabathia limped off the field at Toronto on Tuesday night after his knee flared up in the third inning and did not return. It was his shortest outing since a 2 2/3-inning stint against Toronto on July 4.

“I thought he had a little bit of a limp coming off the field,” Girardi said after the game. “When he came off he said he was feeling it every pitch, and that’s why I pulled him.”

Sabathia has worn a brace on his right knee since suffering soreness late in the 2015 season. He returned to New York on Wednesday for further examination.

“It’s just frustrating,” Sabathia said Tuesday night. “It’s been healthy all year. To go out today and not have it be where I want it to be is just frustrating.”

The 37-year-old left-hander is 9-5 this season with a 4.05 ERA.

