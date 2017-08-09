New York Sen. Daniel Squadron Announces Resignation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State Sen. Daniel Squadron is calling it quits.
In a Daily News editorial, Squadron cited corruption in Albany and the country’s growing political divide for his sudden resignation.
“Like many across the country, since November, I’ve thought a lot about how best to change the direction of our country, and stand up for core values that are under threat,” he wrote in a letter to his constituents. “After much reflection, I have decided to lend my hand to make a difference in states across the country, pushing policies and candidates that will create a fairer and more democratic future.”
Squadron, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan, said he plans to launch a national effort alongside entrepreneur Adam Pritzker and Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia University to enact better policies and curb corruption.
“If there’s one thing I’ve learned in this time it’s that the states could have an enormous impact to change our national direction but often don’t live up to that,” he told 1010 WINS. “Being a member of the state Senate is an incredible honor and I’ve served with some really extraordinary people. There are structural barriers to having the kind of impact outside of the district that fully reaches the state’s potential and I believe that in New York and states across the country there’s a lot we could do to reach that potential.”
His resignation is effective Friday.
His seat will be filled in the November election.