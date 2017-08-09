CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
New York Sen. Daniel Squadron Announces Resignation

August 9, 2017 2:21 PM
Filed Under: Daniel Squadron

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State Sen. Daniel Squadron is calling it quits.

In a Daily News editorial, Squadron cited corruption in Albany and the country’s growing political divide for his sudden resignation.

Like many across the country, since November, I’ve thought a lot about how best to change the direction of our country, and stand up for core values that are under threat,” he wrote in a letter to his constituents. “After much reflection, I have decided to lend my hand to make a difference in states across the country, pushing policies and candidates that will create a fairer and more democratic future.”

Senator Daniel Squadron

Senator Daniel Squadron’s resignation takes effect Friday. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Housing Works)

Squadron, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan, said he plans to launch a national effort alongside entrepreneur Adam Pritzker and Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia University to enact better policies and curb corruption.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned in this time it’s that the states could have an enormous impact to change our national direction but often don’t live up to that,” he told 1010 WINS. “Being a member of the state Senate is an incredible honor and I’ve served with some really extraordinary people. There are structural barriers to having the kind of impact outside of the district that fully reaches the state’s potential and I believe that in New York and states across the country there’s a lot we could do to reach that potential.”

His resignation is effective Friday.

His seat will be filled in the November election.

