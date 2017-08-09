Vehicle Slams Into 6 Soldiers On Duty In Paris Suburb

PARIS (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway into the attack on soldiers in a Paris suburb.
Two soldiers were seriously hurt and four others have minor injuries after a vehicle slammed into the group in Levallois-Perret on Wednesday.
The driver fled.
A man was later arrested on a highway north of Paris but law enforcement officials said it was too early to say if it was the driver involved in the attack.
The suburb is home to France’s main intelligence agency and a staging point for soldiers assigned to protect prominent sites in the country.
Soldiers guarding such sites have been targeted with attacks in recent months.