Vehicle Slams Into 6 Soldiers On Duty In Paris Suburb

August 9, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: car attack, France

PARIS (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway into the attack on soldiers in a Paris suburb.

Two soldiers were seriously hurt and four others have minor injuries after a vehicle slammed into the group in Levallois-Perret on Wednesday.

The driver fled.

A man was later arrested on a highway north of Paris but law enforcement officials said it was too early to say if it was the driver involved in the attack.

The suburb is home to France’s main intelligence agency and a staging point for soldiers assigned to protect prominent sites in the country.

Soldiers guarding such sites have been targeted with attacks in recent months.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch