Happenings August 9

Ellis Island Goes for the Gold

Immigrants heard rumors that streets were paved with gold in America. More than a century later, the National Park Service wants their help to make that legend a reality.

The parks service is looking to feature immigrants’ stories in a new exhibit called “Streets Paved with Gold” at Ellis Island. They’re asking that New Yorkers whose families migrated or who are immigrants themselves share anecdotes or advice on gold pieces of paper (or “bricks”).

Pop-up events for participants to share their stories have already been held in places like Central Park, the Brooklyn Public Library, and Rochdale Village. On August 14, the Queens Public Library in Jackson Heights will host another event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you can’t make it, submissions of about 150 words can be emailed to streetspavedwithgold@nps.gov.

Peter Wong, supervisory park ranger for education, told QNS that they have already collected submissions in over 30 languages.

Though no date has been announced, the parks service said they’re hoping to open the new exhibit in late fall.

Photo Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

You Are the Singing Queen

Without a song or a dance, what are we? Not much, which is why Syndicated in Brooklyn is hosting a Taste of Streep: Mamma Mia! Sing-a-long.

Be transported to the Greek islands, where Meryl Streep plays a mother of the bride whose three exes, one of whom may or may not be the father, show up for the wedding. As you can expect, mayhem in go-go-boots ensues, all to the music of ABBA.

As you sip on your specialty cocktail, give your best American Idol audition along with the rest of the bar, singing along to feel-good hits like “Dancing Queen” and “Honey, Honey.”

Tickets to the screening are $25 — and they’re even throwing in a Streep Swag Bag and complimentary drink. The magic of Meryl can’t be contained to one showing, so choose between four start times on either Wednesday or Thursday evening.

Italy Comes to Harlem

Bring your muscles and your stretchy pants — the Giglio Feast of Saint Antonio celebrating Italian culture, religion, and food is about to hit the streets of East Harlem.

The celebration originated in the town of Brusciano, Italy. East Harlem, which once held the largest population of Italians in New York, carries on the tradition each year.

The feast kicks off Thursday with The Brooklyn Keys playing everyone’s favorite oldies music, and activities will continue throughout the weekend. The highlight is a 12-piece band playing as the giglio, an 72-foot wood statue honoring the saint, is carried and danced through the streets.

Need an energy boost after just watching those lifting the statue? Plenty of street vendors will be on hand with delicious Italian treats such as zeppoles.

Get the full schedule of events here.