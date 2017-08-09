Bruce Springsteen Announces Broadway Shows; Here’s How To Get A Chance To Buy Tickets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Now’s the time to start planning if you’re to see Bruce Springsteen during his upcoming run of shows on Broadway.
Registration for tickets began today on Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan service, a recent program aimed at getting tickets into the hands of fans instead of scalpers.
Fans who have been chosen will be notified by text message and get to buy tickets starting on the 30th.
Click here for detailed instructions on how to sign up for a chance to buy tickets.
Springsteen will be playing five solo shows a week from early October through late November at the Walter Kerr Theater on 48th Street.