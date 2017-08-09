Invasive Plant Species Takes Over Park In Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of the world’s most invasive plants is spreading on Staten Island, and the City Parks Department needs your help tackling the problem that could soon affect your property.

Some say it looks like bamboo, but it most definitely is not bamboo. It’s Japanese knotweed, and the New York City Park’s Department says it’s “out of control.”

“It out competes with the natives, something you don’t want,” the department’s Joshua Nakash tells CBS2’s Erin Logan. “It also takes a lot of nutrients from the ground through its roots.”

Joshua says the Japanese knotweed is and has been a concern on Long Island that could literally ruin your property.

That’s why Staten Islander Judy Carter was happy to hear the Parks Department will be out this Saturday digging the plant up at Jones Woods Park.

They’re asking for volunteers just like they’ve done in the past, both in Staten Island and in the Bronx River section of the Bronx. The department tweeted a photo showing the plant nearly swallowing a person whole.

Japanese knotweed, 1 of the 🌎’s most aggressive invasive plants, grows in Jones Woods; help us remove it on Aug. 12: https://t.co/6DYnMbrjbD pic.twitter.com/RvMCnkWn6f — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) August 7, 2017

“I think it’s good they’re on top of it and won’t let it spread like wildfire,” Carter said. “They could tamper on my property.”

You can see how close Carter’s property is to Jones Woods. If she had it on her own property, Nakash says she would certainly know.

“It would shade out your ornamental plants or flowers, roses it would take over,” he said.

He says if you do in fact have to deal with this problem in your backyard, you want to dig it out and throw it away in bags. If not, it could re-root. In this case, in the woods, he says it’s best to pile it up on a tree stump and you can eventually use it as mulch.

