Mets Trade Outfielder Jay Bruce To Cleveland Indians

August 9, 2017 10:30 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, Jay Bruce, New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) —  The Mets have agreed to trade outfielder Jay Bruce to the Cleveland Indians.

WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported on the deal Wednesday night.

MORE: Montero Struggles Again As Mets Fall To Rangers, 5-1

The New York Post reported that the Mets will receive right-handed pitching prospect Ryder Ryan. Cleveland also will pay the remaining $4.2 million of Bruce’s $13 million salary this season.

According to Heyman, the Yankees were also involved in discussions for Bruce, but they did not want to pay his full salary.

Bruce is hitting .256 with 29 homers and 75 RBIs for the Mets, who at 50-61 are 11 games under .500 for the first time in three years. New York is 16½ games behind Washington in the NL East.

Jay Bruce

Jay Bruce #19 of the New York Mets watches his three-run home run during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on July 15, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Bruce was acquired from Cincinnati at last year’s trade deadline. He has a $13 million salary this year and can become a free agent after the World Series.

Cleveland, seeking its first World Series title since 1948, lost Game 7 of last year’s World Series to the Chicago Cubs and leads the AL Central.

While Major League Baseball’s trade deadline was July 31, a player can be dealt if he goes through waivers unclaimed.

Ryan was a 30th-round draft pick by the Indians in 2016 out of the University of North Carolina. In 33 relief appearances this season with the Class A Lake County (Ohio) Captains, he has a 3-4 record and 4.79 ERA.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

