Mets Trade Outfielder Jay Bruce To Cleveland Indians

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Mets have agreed to trade outfielder Jay Bruce to the Cleveland Indians.

WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported on the deal Wednesday night.

The New York Post reported that the Mets will receive right-handed pitching prospect Ryder Ryan. Cleveland also will pay the remaining $4.2 million of Bruce’s $13 million salary this season.

According to Heyman, the Yankees were also involved in discussions for Bruce, but they did not want to pay his full salary.

the yankees were in on jay bruce, but sources say they wanted mets to pay some of the $ remaining. indians will pay rest of $. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 10, 2017

Bruce is hitting .256 with 29 homers and 75 RBIs for the Mets, who at 50-61 are 11 games under .500 for the first time in three years. New York is 16½ games behind Washington in the NL East.

Bruce was acquired from Cincinnati at last year’s trade deadline. He has a $13 million salary this year and can become a free agent after the World Series.

Cleveland, seeking its first World Series title since 1948, lost Game 7 of last year’s World Series to the Chicago Cubs and leads the AL Central.

While Major League Baseball’s trade deadline was July 31, a player can be dealt if he goes through waivers unclaimed.

Ryan was a 30th-round draft pick by the Indians in 2016 out of the University of North Carolina. In 33 relief appearances this season with the Class A Lake County (Ohio) Captains, he has a 3-4 record and 4.79 ERA.

