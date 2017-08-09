NOAA Predicts Busy Atlantic Hurricane Season, Says 2-5 Storms Could Be Major Hurricanes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We could be in for a very busy hurricane season.
On Wednesday, forecasters said there is a 60 percent chance for an above-normal season with 14-19 named storms. Five to nine of those could become hurricanes and 2-5 of those could be major hurricanes, according to the NOAA.
“We’re now entering the peak of the season when the bulk of the storms usually form,” said Gerry Bell, Ph.D., lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “The wind and air patterns in the area of the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean where many storms develop are very conducive to an above-normal season. This is in part because the chance of an El Nino forming, which tends to prevent storms from strengthening, has dropped significantly from May.”
An average Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1-Nov. 30 and produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes, according to the NOAA.