Teen Slashed In The Face On East Side Subway Platform

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was rushed to the hospital after police say he was slashed across the face in a subway station on the East Side of Manhattan Wednesday evening.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. at the 59th Street and Lexington Avenue Station, where the 16-year-old victim was slashed on the right side of the face on the downtown NRW platform, according to police.
He was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, but is expected to survive.
The suspect fled in an unknown direction.
No arrests have been made as police investigate the circumstances surrounded the slashing.