United Jet Makes Emergency Landing In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing Tuesday night in Newark.
The plane was heading from Chicago to Paris when it turned around near Toronto and headed to Newark because of both a medical issue and a mechanical issue.
Audio of the incident could be heard on LiveATC.net.
Tower: “So is it considered a medical emergency?”
Pilot: “Yes, well we had a mechanical issue also with the shattered pilot’s windshield.”
CBS2 has reached out to United Airlines for more information, but so far, there has been no response.