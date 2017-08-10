Boomer & Carton: Jets GM Mike Maccagnan Answers The Tough Questions

August 10, 2017 6:14 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Jets general manager and friend of the show Mike Maccagnan joined Boomer and Craig on Thursday morning to discuss the current state of the franchise.

The veteran executive shared his thoughts on a team that isn’t expected to win a lot of games. He also explained the rationale for linebacker David Harris’ release during the offseason and what it’s like trying to build a contender through the draft.

Maccagnan also spoke about owner Woody Johnson’s absence, the development of quarterback Christian Hackenberg, and the ongoing saga of unemployed Colin Kaepernick.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch