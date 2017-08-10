Boomer & Carton: Jets GM Mike Maccagnan Answers The Tough Questions

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jets general manager and friend of the show Mike Maccagnan joined Boomer and Craig on Thursday morning to discuss the current state of the franchise.
The veteran executive shared his thoughts on a team that isn’t expected to win a lot of games. He also explained the rationale for linebacker David Harris’ release during the offseason and what it’s like trying to build a contender through the draft.
Maccagnan also spoke about owner Woody Johnson’s absence, the development of quarterback Christian Hackenberg, and the ongoing saga of unemployed Colin Kaepernick.