Elderly Woman Dead, Another Woman Seriously Hurt In Brooklyn Fire

August 10, 2017 5:28 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 81-year-old woman is dead and another woman is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Brooklyn.

The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. Thursday inside a brownstone on Pacific Street in Crown Heights.

The woman who died was known to neighbors as “grandma.” Her family fought to open her locked apartment door, but could not get in, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. Firefighters found the woman on the third floor, where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire sent other tenants running from the home, evening climbing from the fourth floor window.

Authorities said another 49-year-old woman suffered burns to her hands and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

