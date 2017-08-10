Happenings August 10

Prepare for Battle

Whether you’re a Jedi or have already joined the dark side, this is your chance to show off your lightsaber skills.

Saber Battle NYC is coming to Washington Square Park this weekend for the ultimate face-off between good and evil. Star Wars fans — expect many in full costume — will pick sides and duel it out after nightfall, when the weapons show their full potential.

Don’t have a light saber? No excuse. For just $10, you can order a glow sword that lights up in six colors — and simply pick it up at the event. (Should come in handy around Halloween too!)

Begin gathering in Washington Square Park around 8 p.m. on Saturday, and the battle will begin around 9 p.m. This is a free, non-ticketed event, so make sure to bring plenty of spectators to cheer you on. You can RSVP on the Facebook event, where over 300 warriors have already checked in.

May the Force be with you, of course.

Photo Credit: Frances M. Ginter/Getty Images

The Ever Transforming Manhattan

Photography has come a long way in recent years — literally everyone has a camera in their pockets. But before that, we counted on others to capture the world around us and how it changes.

The Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation has added a new collection of 500 pictures capturing New York City from the 1960s through the 1990s. Carole Teller, the photographer behind the new addition, has called the East Village home for 50 years and documented her neighborhood through all of its expansion and development.

Take a journey back in time by viewing the vintage photos for free here. Prints of the images are also available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting GVSHP.

Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

The Boss on Broadway

Bruce Springsteen may be a Jersey boy through and through, but he’s crossing the river for eight weeks of very special performances.

After months of rumors, Springsteen on Broadway was officially announced Wednesday. The Boss will play five times a week from October 3 to November 26 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. His shows will include musical performances as well as spoken word anecdotes from his long and legendary career.

The theater only seats 975, making it, the rocker said in a statement, “probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years.”

“I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible,” Springsteen added. “I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind.”

Tickets don’t go on sale until August 30, but you have to act now if you want in. In an effort to prevent scalpers from buying up the limited number of seats, potential tickets buyers must register on Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan service. Verified fans will be notified August 29 for the sale the following day.