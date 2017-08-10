Owner Of Farm Next To Lincoln Tunnel Claims He’s Target Of Mayor’s Vendetta

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The owner of a farm that sits next to the Lincoln Tunnel has spent the past 15 years steeped in a dispute with the mayor of Weehawken.

The property is about an acre in size, and sits so close to the tunnel you can practically touch it.

There are incredible views of the city from the 45 degree hillside, which is now littered with pipes, piles of fencing and dirty soil.

A " he said he said " in homeowner battle with mayor of Weehawken that has gone on 15 years ! #1010wins pic.twitter.com/6dezjF06Yu — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) August 10, 2017

The owner Konstantinos Natsis wants to develop it, but claims the mayor Richard Turner has a personal vendetta against him because Natsis didn’t support him in an election over a decade ago.

Natsis said all he wants to do now is clean up the mess, but he said Weehawken won’t let him do that either.

Weehawken landowner asking for public help in his 15 year fight against the Mayor here. Details #1010wins pic.twitter.com/XRy3fIzXTU — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) August 10, 2017

“What bothers me so much is they don’t allow me to clean the sidewalk for the people. That’s what bothers me, and my driveway. The rest I don’t care, if they don’t want me to build I won’t build, I’ll relax and look at the view,” he said.

He says the stalemate is over a political dispute.

“Because I never vote for him,” Natsis said.

The mayor’s office called the allegations crazy, but would not address why concrete barriers had been placed in front of the driveway preventing contractors from coming in.