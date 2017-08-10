Detective Returns Home With Hero’s Welcome After Losing Leg In Motorcycle Crash

MIAMI (1010 WINS) – A detective received quite the welcome home after losing part of his leg in a serious motorcycle crash.
Officers from the Miami Police Department stood at attention as the ambulance pulled up, cheering for Det. Antonio Torres as he exited.
In July, Torres and his wife, Carol, were riding a motorcycle in Tennessee when they were hit head-on by a car. The driver of the other vehicle was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and amphetamines, according to the department.
Torres – who has been serving for more than two decades – had his leg amputated below his mid-calf. His wife had several screws put in her left leg.
A GoFundMe page set up for the couple says they have a “very long and tough road ahead.”
The Miami Police Department shared the video online, saying, “We stand behind you 100 percent through your road to recovery.”