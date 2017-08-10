Queens Woman Shot At Neighbor Over Parking Spot; Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A parking dispute escalated into gunfire in Queens.

Police said a 76-year-old woman shot at her neighbor because she was upset over the way his car was parked.

“I feel blessed. I have a 2-year-old. I’ve got my whole life to live,” Garfield Foster told CBS2’s Erin Logan.

Foster, 49, said his life could have ended Wednesday afternoon, because of the way his Cadillac was parked in his 229th Street neighborhood. Police said Yvonne Cosby had even called 911 and asked them to step in. He didn’t know her name, so he called her ‘mom.’

“I said, ‘mom I move the car now, I don’t see the reason you call the cops,” he said.

He said her patience grew thin, and she started to swear at him through the window as he used another one of his cars to pull the Cadillac.

“I was about to string this car to pull the rope,” he said.

That’s when Cosby allegedly pulled out a gun. Police said she fired two shots out a middle window from an unlicensed 22 caliber pistol.

So, what did Foster say to set her off to this level? He said he shouted, ‘mommy, you’re old. You should be at church.”

“She pulled the gun out and ‘pow’ you can see my prints still here like this,” he said.

He used the BMW for cover.

“By the time I got up again, she fired another shot and that’s where it went,” he said.

Right through a white van. Police arrived shortly after, and arrested Cosby.

Garfield said six bullets nearly missed him.

He pointed out that the shooting happened right in front of a daycare as well. Fortunately, no one was outside. The owner happened to arrive as police were on scene.

“The whole place was fenced off and blocked off, we couldn’t get in,” daycare center owner Addy Osewa said.

A day later, after talking to Cosby’s granddaughter, he said he forgives her.

“She said she had medical problems prior to this year, so I guess maybe that affected her,” he said.

Foster said he will not press any charges, but Cosby will still be arraigned in court.