8/11 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

August 11, 2017 4:15 AM
FutureCast: 08.11.17

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

Hope everyone is off to a fantastic Friday! Blue skies will be slightly marred with clouds to start, but expect the clouds to win out as we head towards the afternoon and the evening. A scattered shower could pass today, but nor rain expected to accumulate. Until… after midnight into the early hours Saturday a piece of low pressure will pass giving us some rain.

Weekend Planner: 08.11.17

Saturday will continue in this fashion, so having the umbrella handy will be a good choice. Today’s High: 78-83°.

7-Day: 08.11.17

