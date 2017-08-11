8/11 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Hope everyone is off to a fantastic Friday! Blue skies will be slightly marred with clouds to start, but expect the clouds to win out as we head towards the afternoon and the evening. A scattered shower could pass today, but nor rain expected to accumulate. Until… after midnight into the early hours Saturday a piece of low pressure will pass giving us some rain.
Saturday will continue in this fashion, so having the umbrella handy will be a good choice. Today’s High: 78-83°.