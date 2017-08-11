NYPD: Bronx Walgreens Worker Stops Man From Sexually Assaulting Woman Inside Store Bathroom

August 11, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: attempted sex assault, The Bronx, Walgreens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Walgreens worker stopped a man who was trying to sexually assault a woman inside the store’s bathroom in the Bronx, police said.

The 50-year-old victim was getting out of the bathroom at a Walgreens on White Plains Road just before 3:45 p.m. Thursday when police said the suspect pushed her back inside.

He knocked her to the ground, covered her mouth and tried to take off her pants, according to police.

The worker heard the victim screaming for help and pulled the suspect off of her, police said.

The suspect ran off on White Plains Road.

The victim was treated at Jacobi Hospital.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch