Police: Man Attacks, Robs Woman At Fort Lee ATM

FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are looking for a man they said attacked and robbed a woman as she was withdrawing money at an ATM.
It happened at the M&T Bank on Main Street in Fort Lee just before 10:30 p.m. back on July 30.
The suspect came up behind the woman, stealing cash and two cell phones before throwing her to ground and leaving her lying on the pavement, police said.
The victim suffered serious injuries.
The suspect was last seen walking on the George Washington Bridge and investigators said he may have been near 40th Street and Eight Avenue in Manhattan shortly after the attack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Squad, Detective Michael Falotico at (201) 226-5500 x5759, Fort Lee Police Detective Dennis Conway at (201) 592-3510, or Fort Lee Police Headquarters at (201) 592-3700.