Happenings August, 11

Honoring Her Madgesty

Ready to dance to Madonna all night long?

Madonnathon is coming to the Brooklyn Bowl this weekend, where fans of the Queen of Pop will gather to celebrate the legendary singer.

On top of dancing to her hits performed by a tribute band, party goers are invited to go all out in their favorite iconic look of the Grammy winner. So will you go with the cone bra and ponytail combination or a full-out Evita? Perhaps a virginal bride or a material girl Marilyn Monroe? The best-dressed fans will win prizes and get the chance to sing onstage with the Material Band.

If you need some assistance, there are “4-Minute” Madonna Makeovers available.

Tickets to the can’t-miss event on Saturday are just $15, so there’s excuse not to get “Into the Groove.”

Photo Credit: Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images

Governors Island After Dark

Governors Island is always a great getaway for a day, but now it’s giving urbanites an Instagram-worthy view of the sun setting behind the Manhattan skyline and New York Harbor.

For two nights this month, August 11 (tonight!) and August 18, Governors Island will stay open late. Rather than its normal closing time of 6 p.m., the last ferry will depart for Manhattan at 10 p.m. so you can make the most of the fleeting summer evenings.

There will also be plenty of food and drink options available, including Island Oyster, Mister Softee, and Governors Island Beer Co. You can also save some moolah and bring your own munchies for a picnic.

Fear not if you can’t make it out this summer. Governors Island announced earlier this year that they are extending their season until October 31!

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Battle of the Beer Fests

There’s something important to remember if you want to drink all day: you have to start early. Luckily for everyone ready to get boozy this weekend, there are plenty of options.

First up, we have the International Beer Festival at the LIC Flea and Food. Starting at 11 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, toast to one of the most diverse places on Earth. Beer and sake from a dozen different countries will be on hand to taste, and you can also fill up on food vendors featuring global cuisine.

The event is non-ticketed, but register here for the chance to win $100 Flea Bucks. You can also reserve $3 beer tickets to be used at the festival, but limited quantities are available.

More of a Brooklyn guy or gal? Maybe a fan of vino while your partner is all about beer? Then look no further than Tap + Cork’s Brooklyn Beer & Wine Fest at Restoration Plaza.

The Bed-Stuy event features over 45 craft beers and wines to sample, but make your selections carefully. Your $35 admission ticket gets you 15 drink tickets. Local food trucks will be on hand to keep your belly happy while you dance to live music.

Make your choice, for there are no bad ones in this case.