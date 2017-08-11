Iconic Sphere Sculpture From Original World Trade Center Site Is Returning Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A significant artifact from the original World Trade Center is expected to return to the area next week.

The 25-ton, bronze Koenig Sphere is moving from its temporary location in Battery Park to the New Liberty Park, just south of the World Trade Center.

The installation is expected next week.

The iconic #WTC sculpture The Sphere is expected to be moved to Liberty Park next week. Opening TBA. Sculpture was on WTC plaza. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/1K6vjSsQlk — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) August 11, 2017

Initially, the sculpture stood between the Twin Towers as a symbol of world peace. It somehow survived the 9/11 terror attacks, and emerged from the rubble only with a large gash. After that it was moved to Battery Park, where it became a monument, and a symbol of strength and perseverance.

“When the cloud disappeared, when it lifted, there was a sphere; battered and torn, but still standing,” said Michael Burke, who lost his fire captain brother in the attacks and fought for years to have the sphere returned to the World Trade Center site.

Burke wanted the sphere directly on the 9/11 memorial plaza, but the Port Authority said it can’t do that because the museum operator opposes it and has final say on how to use the space.

“I’m very happy that it’s finally going to be brought back to ground zero overlooking the memorial,” Burke said. “It’s a nice spot.”

German artist Fritz Koening created the work. It was installed at the old World Trade Center plaza when the towers opened in 1971, around a ring of fountains.