Driver Survives After BMW Plunges Off Side Of Parking Garage

1010 WINS –– A BMW plunged seven stories off the side of a parking garage – and somehow, the driver survived.
The Austin Police Department released video of the car as it came crashing down.
After hitting the ground, the car lurches back hitting a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a man named William Burch, according to KXAN TV.
Burch was not injured and quickly moved his car before several other people surrounded the car and helped pull the driver out.
In a separate video from the scene onlookers can be seen looking down from the parking garage to see the outcome of the crash.
The woman’s identity and her health status has not been made public, but surviving a fall from that height is nothing short of miraculous.