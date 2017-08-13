8/13 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

August 13, 2017 4:31 PM
Mark McIntyre, Weather
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a spectacular finish to the weekend! Clear skies and pleasant warmth prevailed for all, and we’ll stay generally clear through the nighttime hours. It’ll be a comfy night with light breezes and temps dropping into the 50s and 60s overnight.

Tomorrow is promising to be another beautiful day with abundant sunshine, comfortable humidity levels, and highs in the lower 80s. There will be a few more clouds on Tuesday and the humidity will be up a bit as well, so it’ll feel more like mid-August.

The heat will be turned up for mid-week with temperatures reaching the mid and upper 80s… with a few spots getting back into the 90s.

Have a great night!

