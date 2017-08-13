Dominican Pride Takes Over The Big Apple In Honor Of A Fallen Hero

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dominican pride will take over the streets of Manhattan Sunday afternoon as the 35th Annual Dominican Day Parade kicks off.
The parade starts at noon in Midtown.
Organizers say the parade is one of the biggest parties of the year.
This year’s theme is a celebration of Dominican music and instruments.
Organizers are also dedicating today’s parade to slain NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia, and will present her family with a lifetime service award.
The parade runs along 6th Avenue from 36th Street to 54th Street.
See below for a full list of street closures:
Formation:
- 36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue
Route:
- 6th Avenue between 36th Street and 53rd Street
Dispersal:
- 52nd Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway
Miscellaneous:
- 48th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 47th Street between 6th Avenue and Broadway
- 46th Street between 6th Avenue and Broadway
- 38th Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue