Feds Launch Civil Rights Investigation Into Charlottesville Violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — U.S. officials announced the opening of a civil rights investigation into the deadly car attack that happened during violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday.

White nationalists were protesting the city’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, when they clashed with counter-protesters who also showed up.

Authorities say a 32-year-old woman was killed and at least 35 others were injured when James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, rammed his car into a crowd.

“To realize that somebody possibly just died in front of us, that it was intentional,” witness Jon Ziegler said. “To see the shoes and pools of blood on the ground and the debris, I’m still shaking from it right now just thinking about it.”

A woman who identified herself as Fields Jr.’s mother was surprised to hear the news from reporters in Ohio yesterday.

Ohio Man, 20, Accused Of Plowing Down Protesters In Charlottesville, Va.

She said she was cat-sitting for her son, who she thought was attending a peaceful “All Bright” rally, instead of “Alt-Right.”

“I didn’t know it was white supremacist,” Samantha Bloom told reporters. “I thought it had something to do with Trump. Trump’s not a supremacist. I mean, he had an African American friend.”

Fields Jr. faces several charges, including second-degree murder.

He’s expected in court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will visit two Charlottesville churches and speak to congregants following Saturday’s violent clashes that left three dead.

The governor’s office says in a release that Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam will join McAuliffe at both Sunday services.

McAuliffe and Northam are scheduled to visit Mount Zion First African Baptist Church and Visit First Baptist Church.

In total, three were killed and dozens were injured amid what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade. In addition to the death Fields Jr. is charged with, a state police helicopter crashed into the woods near Charlottesville, leaving two troopers on-board dead.

President Donald Trump criticized the violence and called for a return to law and order. But his critics say his racially-tinged rhetoric has exacerbated the nation’s political tensions and emboldened racists.

The mayor of Charlottesville blamed the nation’s intensifying political divisions for the violent clashes between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters that left three dead.

Mayor Michael Signer on Saturday bemoaned the “very sad and regrettable coarseness in our politics.”

