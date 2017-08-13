Search On For 2 Suspects In Robbery Of Flatiron District Business

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were searching for two suspects who robbed a business in the Flatiron District, but got nothing.
Around 7 p.m. Friday, two men walked into a business at 38 Lexington Ave., police said. Police did not specify but the business was, but surveillance video appeared to show a short-order restaurant counter.
Police said one of the suspects came up to the counter and simulated a gun as he demanded cash from the register. The suspects could not get any money from the register and they left, police said.
There were no injuries reported.
The man who simulated the gun was described as black and 20 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue head scarf, white hooded sweat jacket, green knapsack, blue jeans and black shoes.
The second man was described as white or Hispanic and 20 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray hooded sweat jacket, white T-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers walking with a cane.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.