2017 Subway Series Kicks Off At Yankee Stadium With First Of Four Games

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s that time of year again, when New York baseball fans come together for the annual Subway Series between the Mets and Yankees.

The series kicks off Monday night in the Bronx.

As CBS2’s Otis Livingston reported, the Mets are coming off a dominating series against the Phillies, winning three of four down in Philadelphia.

The Yankees, meanwhile, lost two of three to the first place Red Sox.

Sunday’s loss was in excruciating fashion, but for the next four days Big Apple bragging rights are on the line.

Two games will be played at the Stadium, followed by two at Citi Field.

The Yankees are reeling after Sunday’s loss to the Sox, when Aroldis Chapman gave up a game tying homer to 20-year-old phenom Rafael Devers in the 9th. They went on to lose in the 10th, and are now five and a half games out in the division race.

Meanwhile, the Mets — despite winning three of four in Philly — have been out of the playoff race for much of the season, but they have Michael Conforto to look forward to seeing.

Conforto crushed his team-leading 26th home run of the season Sunday.

No matter what the situation, it’s always an important Subway Series showdown.

The Bombers lead the overall regular season series 63-45, and fans could be in store for an offensive explosion in game 1.

Starting pitchers Luis Montero and Luis Cessa have both struggled mightily this season.