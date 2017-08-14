NYPD: Man Killed In Brooklyn After Parking Dispute

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for two suspects after police say a man was fatally stabbed and his brother hurt in a dispute over a parking space in Brooklyn.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on East 73 Street in Bergen Beach.

One witness at the scene says it all started because a man was blocking a homeowner’s driveway, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

CBs2 was told that the homeowner, whose driveway was blocked, was irate and trying to figure out who the car belonged to when the car’s owner finally returned and that’s when witnesses say the altercation began.

Witnesses say the homeowner went inside to get his brother as backup and they began fighting with the car owner and the car owner’s friend when at some point, a knife was pulled.

Police say the 29-year-old homeowner was stabbed in the arm and his brother, 23-year-old Omari Dahan, was stabbed in the chest during the altercation.

One neighbor said parking in the area is extremely difficult and is often the source of fights.

“They always argue here for parking here,” Roland Hector told Burrell. “It’s very sad.”

Police are looking for the suspects, believed to be two men who were last seen driving off in a grey Volkswagen with TLC livery cab plates, Burrell reported.

The 29-year-old brother is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.