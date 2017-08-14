Jets Sign Safety Robenson Therezie, Waive Fullback Algernon Brown

August 14, 2017 10:30 AM
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Jets have signed safety Robenson Therezie and waived fullback Algernon Brown.

Therezie was waived by New Orleans on Saturday after playing in the Saints’ 20-14 preseason-opening loss to Cleveland on Thursday night. The 5-foot-9, 212-pound defensive back was originally signed by Atlanta as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2015.

Therezie, 26, had 36 overall tackles and one interception in 25 games with the Falcons in two seasons. He was waived by Atlanta last December before being claimed by New Orleans.

Robenson Therezie

Robenson Therezie intercepts a pass for the Falcons against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 1, 2016, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Jets might need some depth at safety after Doug Middleton injured his pectoral muscle in New York’s 7-3 victory against Tennessee on Saturday night.

MORE: Jets Defeat Titans In Preseason Opener; Hackenberg Shows Promise

Brown was signed by the Jets on Aug. 5 after being waived by Seattle. He played 10 snaps for New York in the preseason opener.

