Medford, L.I. Crash Leaves 3 Dead, 4 Injured

MEDFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Three people were killed and four more were injured late Monday in a crash in Medford, Long Island.

Among the injured were two boys ages 1 and 11.

Suffolk County police said Dominick Lopez, 20, of Shirley, was driving his 1995 red Honda Civic on Station Road south of Sills Road around 4:25 p.m. when he crossed the double yellow line and collided with a northbound 2016 Nissan Pathfinder.

Lopez and his passenger, Derek Buffa, 23, of Mastic Beach, were ejected from the vehicle and both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A rear-seat passenger in the Nissan – Aida Cardenas, 67, of Selden – was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Medical Center in East Patchogue where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Pathfinder, a 41-year-old man, and his 33-year-old wife – both of Bellport – were taken to Brookhaven Memorial and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The couple’s 1-year-old son, a rear passenger in the Pathfinder, was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook. Their 11-year-old son, also in the back of the Pathfinder, was taken by helicopter to Stony Brook, police said.

The boys were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.