SEE IT: Odell Beckham Jr. Makes 1-Handed, Leaping Catch At Giants Camp

August 14, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — At this point, we’re accustomed to seeing Odell Beckham Jr. make extraordinary catches, usually with just one mitt. And yet, the Giants’ Pro Bowl wide receiver still amazes.

Check out this one-handed catch Beckham made at training camp Monday morning. And keep in mind, that’s not just any cornerback he leaps over for the ball; it’s Janoris Jenkins, a Pro Bowler himself. It’s not as jaw-dropping as the 2014 grab against the Cowboys that put Beckham soundly on the map, but it’s still pretty sweet.

After losing their preseason opener to Pittsburgh 20-12 on Friday night, the Giants return to action next Monday night against the Browns.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch