SEE IT: Odell Beckham Jr. Makes 1-Handed, Leaping Catch At Giants Camp

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — At this point, we’re accustomed to seeing Odell Beckham Jr. make extraordinary catches, usually with just one mitt. And yet, the Giants’ Pro Bowl wide receiver still amazes.
Check out this one-handed catch Beckham made at training camp Monday morning. And keep in mind, that’s not just any cornerback he leaps over for the ball; it’s Janoris Jenkins, a Pro Bowler himself. It’s not as jaw-dropping as the 2014 grab against the Cowboys that put Beckham soundly on the map, but it’s still pretty sweet.
After losing their preseason opener to Pittsburgh 20-12 on Friday night, the Giants return to action next Monday night against the Browns.