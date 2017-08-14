Rep: ‘We Need Prayers’ After WWE Legend Ric Flair Hospitalized

ATLANTA (CBSNewYork) — The CEO of Ric Flair’s management company is asking for prayers from fans and friends of the WWE legend after he was hospitalized with “some tough medical issues” over the weekend.
Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Saturday that Flair, 68, was admitted to a hospital with heart-related issues. According to ESPN, the “Nature Boy” was placed in an intensive care unit. Flair is hospitalized in Atlanta, where he lives, PW Insider reported.
“Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?” Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent, tweeted late Sunday night. “If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues.”
About a half-hour later, Rory Karpf, who directed an ESPN “30 for 30” documentary on Flair that will air in November, tweeted: “Please pray for my friend Ric Flair and keep him in your thoughts.”
On Saturday, Zanoni downplayed Flair’s visit to the hospital, tweeting: Rich in hosp 4routing monitoring. No reason2panic.” But a day later, the situation sounded more dire.
One of pro wrestling’s most recognizable figures, Flair was a 16-time world champion whose career spanned for nearly 40 years. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once for his own career and once as a member of the Four Horsemen, the group that also included Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson and Tully Blanchard.