California Restaurant Worker Fired After Being Outed On Twitter As Alleged Alt-Right Protester

August 14, 2017 3:58 PM

1010 WINS — An employee of “Top Dog” in Berkley, California has been fired after being photographed at the Charlottesville, Virginia protest and being outed on twitter as an alleged alt-right protester.

Top Dog posted a sign in front of their business that read, “Cole White no longer works at Top Dog. The actions of those in Charlotesville are not supported by Top Dog. We believe in individual freedom, and voluntary association for everyone.”

The former Top Dog employee was shamed on Twitter after one page, “Yes, you’re a racist” called him and other protesters out by posting photos of them waving torches.

This news comes as President Trump called the KKK, Neo Nazi’s and white supremacists, “repugnant.”

The protest left one dead and at least 19 injured when a car struck protesters and then allegedly drove in reverse in an effort to hurt more people.

Vigils are being held across the country for the victims affected by the violence in Virginia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch