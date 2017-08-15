Boomer & Carton: Host The Show And Give Updates? Jerry Does It All

Jerry Recco pulled double duty on Tuesday and if you thought that might be a problem for him, you were quickly proven wrong.
Jerry magnificently jumped back and forth from co-host to “update maven.”
Recco recapped the first game of the Subway Series. The Mets had an early lead, but the Yankees stormed back with a few solo home runs on their way to a 4-2 win on Monday night.
Later, Craig toyed with the idea of an “employee of the week” award for the show and Jerry debuted “feel-good Tuesday,” which featured Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis tossing seven scoreless innings in his first game back after a battle with cancer.