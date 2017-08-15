Boomer & Carton: Yankees Take Round 1 Of Subway Series

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Craig showed up at work Tuesday morning ready to gloat.
That’s because his Yankees rallied from two runs down to beat the Mets, 4-2 on Monday night in the first game of the Subway Series. Craig made fun of Mets fans for thinking the team from Queens would actually win. Jerry, who sat in for Boomer, tried to defend supporters of the blue and orange before Craig crushed Mets COO Jeff Wilpon.
Craig also offered his thoughts on Ezekiel Elliott’s potential defense and, and expressed his disbelief over how many drugs Tiger Woods had in his system at once. The whole gang then came together to share their knowledge of certain substances.