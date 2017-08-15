Police: Suspects Wanted For Shooting Worker While Trying To Rob Gas Station In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of two men who they said tried robbing a Brooklyn gas station but were confronted by a worker who had his own gun.
It happened just after 1 p.m. Monday at the Sunoco gas station on Gates Avenue in Bed-Stuy.
Police said the two suspects armed with handguns forced two employees into the station’s service area, where the a third employee, a 70-year-old man, tried to get away from them.
As the employee ran out, police said the suspects fired several shots at him. That’s when police said the employee pulled out his own gun and returned fire. The 70-year-old man was hit in the leg as the suspects fled.
The employee was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition. Sources tell CBS2 the worker is a former correction officer who legally owned the firearm and will not face any charges.
Police are still looking for the suspects. They said one man was wearing a black ski mask, red shirt, jeans and white sneakers while the other was wearing a red bandanna across his face, a white shirt, black jeans and black sneakers.
