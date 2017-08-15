Man Tried To Steal From 2 Rite Aid Drugstores In Brooklyn, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Tuesday evening for a suspect connected to two attempted shoplifting incidents Rite Aid drugstore in one night in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.
The man ended up leaving behind the items he was trying to steal, police said.
The first incident happened around 12:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9. Police said the suspect walked into the Rite Aid at 2002 Avenue U and placed cigarettes and a small 19-inch HDTV into a green gift bag.
The suspect tried to leave, and was confronted by a 26-year-old female employee, police said. After a brief struggle, the suspect dropped the bag and fled in a red van that was parked outside, police said. No one was injured.
The second incident happened less than half an hour later at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9. This time, the suspect walked into the Rite Aid at 3823 Nostrand Ave. and put cigarettes in a bag, police said.
The man tried to leave and was confronted by a 24-year-old male employee, police said. After a brief struggle, the suspect dropped the bag and again fled in the vehicle, police said. The employee suffered a small scratch to his forearm and was treated at the scene, police said.
The suspect was described as a black male about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He last seen wearing a multi-color collar shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, police said.
Police have released surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.