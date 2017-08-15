Happenings For Aug. 16, 2017

Let’s Get Salty

Prepare a toast!

The fifth annual NYC Margarita March hits the streets of Manhattan this weekend, so you can enjoy the summer treat before pumpkin beer takes over for fall. All revelers — salt and no salt folks alike — will be feeling tipsy as they bounce around eight of the best downtown bars, each of which will even be whipping up a special drink for the event.

If you need a break from tequila, your ticket will also give you access to beer and food specials along the trail.

Your $65 ticket includes eight margs during the day of fun, so pace yourself accordingly. If you’re a real champ, join in on both Saturday and Sunday’s marches.

All tickets are sold online, so gather up your pals now. A portion of all ticket sales will also benefit local charities.

Singing Aliens?

There seems to be a musical about everything these days — from the junkyard high jinks of cats to a rapping founding father — and aliens are no exception.

Aliens Coming is touching down at the PIT’s Striker Theater this week. It’s the tale of two best friends dealing with normal teenage stuff: graduating high school, saving their friendship, and aliens who are looking to harvest human private parts.

And of course, this is all told through song.

The 90-minute show is the campy comedy you never knew you wanted, and it’s returning Thursday, August 17, for its 10-show run. Grab your tickets, just $10, before they all get abducted.

The King Is Dead

Elvis Presley passed away 40 years ago today, and what better way to honor the “King of Rock and Roll” then with music, drinks, and Bingo?

Ethyl’s on the Upper East Side is hosting The King-O Bingo A- Go-Go, complete with trivia, movies, and even some go-go dancing thrown in the mix.

Of course, no such celebration would be complete without an Elvis impersonator and some The Pelvis-themed menu items. Dig your teeth into an Elvis burger — topped with sharp cheddar, bacon, and Tennessee whiskey maple BP&J sauce — then rinse it down with a Fun in Acapulco — a cocktail sure to have you dancing.

Still not convinced? Bingo prizes include covered bar tabs, cash, and shots!

Tonight’s festivities start at 8 p.m.