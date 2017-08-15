Summertime Fun In The Hamptons

By John Friia

Summertime on Long Island is the perfect time to visit the Hamptons. Besides the chic parties and luxurious houses, visitors can unwind and enjoy the warm weather by visiting one of these Hamptons hot spots.

Hampton Chocolate Factory

Multiple Locations

www.hamptonchocolatefactory.com

A sweet treat awaits visitors as they enter the Hampton Chocolate Factory. Whether you stop by the West Hampton Beach or Greenport location, you’ll see a vast assortment of chocolate creations to satisfy your sweet tooth. From chocolate covered pretzels to the Chocolate Factory’s signature caramel popcorn dark chocolate, items can be purchased by the piece or a bar. Peanut butter lovers will must try the PB&J bar. Made with dark chocolate, crispy peanut praline and raspberry jam, the bar’s balanced flavors make it irresistible to chocoholics. Another must-try treat is the S’Mores Bar—an elevated version of the beloved campfire snack. Choose from one of the Factory’s fluffy marshmallow flavors, including raspberry, vanilla bean and caramel, and add a traditional graham cracker or a chocolate chip cookie, then top with chocolate pearls.

Pollock Krasner House

830 Springs-Fireplace Road

East Hampton, NY 11937

(631) 324-4929

www.stonybrook.edu

One of America’s most prolific Expressionist artists, Jackson Pollock, has roots in the Hamptons and his former house is now a museum. Nestled in East Hampton, the 19th century home features items from Pollock and his wife, Lee Krasner, including a jazz record collection, their library and paintings by Pollock. The home is frozen in time to show visitors how the couple lived and where they created renowned works of art. People can see Pollock’s studio floor where he would lay massive canvas and create paintings through various styles.

The Maidstone Hotel

207 East Main St.

East Hampton, NY 11937

(631) 324-5006

www.themaidstone.com

The ideal respite from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan is a weekend getaway to the Hamptons. If you can’t find a house a rent through AirBNB, you can book a room at The Maidstone. Blending together eclectic American design and Hamptons chic, the quaint hotel has 19 rooms and three cottages on the East Hampton property. After a long sleep on the ultra-plush mattress, visitors can start their mornings sitting outside and enjoying the lush greenery. The hotel boasts a restaurant that is run by Chef David Standrige of the acclaimed West Village eatery Café Clover. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant offers a casual and seasonal fare that incorporates local ingredients.

Boardy Barn

270 Montauk Highway

Hampton Bays, NY 11946

www.theboardybarn.com

While the Hamptons is the spot for posh parties and shops, it is also known for day drinking at the Boardy Barn, a Long Island institution for nearly half a century. Located in Hampton Bays, the Boardy Barn is only open on Sundays and serves $3 beer all day long under a giant red and white tent. As people pack inside the tent, they can dance to music and partake in the tradition of covering each other with their famous yellow stickers with smiley faces. Besides the 46 beers on tap, visitors can chow down on pizza, pretzels and hot dogs.

Michelle Farmer Collaborate

2491 Montauk Highway

Bridgehampton, NY 11932

(631) 604-1850

www.michellefarmer.com

The Hamptons area is known for its high-end boutiques and some of the best shopping in the area. Offering clothing for men and women as well as home goods, Michelle Farmer Collaborate carries lesser-known brands. The mission of the store is offer a marketplace for up-and-coming jewelry, clothing and home décor brands, which makes browsing the collections exciting and offers the chance to find unique items shoppers won’t fine elsewhere.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.